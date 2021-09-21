New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

How Brad Marchand’s leadership helps sustain his all-star form

By

Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand scored 29 goals for 69 points in 53 games with the Boston Bruins during the 2020-21 NHL season. (Getty Images)

Whether leading the Boston Bruins in scoring or taking his time in the offseason to guide and mentor young prospects, Brad Marchand is a franchise cornerstone who shows no signs of slowing down as an established veteran and leader.

With the team's main camp set to open this week in Brighton, Mass., the veteran left wing is embracing his role as top scorer and mentor for his teammates.

At age 33, Marchand’s evolution from talented but undisciplined forward to perennial NHL all-star, assistant captain and sterling example for the team’s young players and future hopefuls continues. The left side of Boston’s top line became the first Bruin in nearly 20 years to hit the 100-point plateau (Joe Thornton in 2003) in 2019 and has continued to produce at a similar pace.

However, Marchand represents much more than his statistics indicate.

