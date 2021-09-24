Mike Reilly, one of the least talked about players on the Boston blue line, is in his prime at age 28. (Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

With the 2021-22 NHL season upon us, it is time to look at some Boston Bruins players who could be x-factors in the new campaign and who aren’t being talked about enough for their potential to make a positive impact.

Whether you look at younger forwards like Jack Studnicka, or veterans like Jake DeBrusk, Mike Reilly, and several others, the keys to success could very well reside with the middle of the roster types. These players and their ability to provide quality support and two-way contributions to the top of the lineup will determine if the B’s can make another playoff run with the veteran core, or if that window is all but closed.

This is a quick analysis of these x-factor types and how they could ease the doubts and concerns about whether the Bruins can continue to keep their standing among the NHL’s upper echelon of clubs.

Watch for these players during the exhibition game schedule and when the NHL regular season gets underway in mid-October.