Bruins Brunch: Linus Ullmark’s confidence rising at just the right time

By

Linus Ullmark
Linus Ullmark is playing his best stretch as a Bruin in January. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/ Getty Images)

When the Boston Bruins re-signed Tuukka Rask, the move made the team better.

As for how much of an impact he’ll make and how long it will take for him to get back to prime form, the jury is still out.

Fortunately for Boston, GM Don Sweeney’s forward thinking in signing Linus Ullmark is paying more immediate dividends. Offering a multi-year contract to the unrestricted free agent in his prime — who could have gone just about anywhere — didn’t make a lot of sense to some on the surface, but the importance of stability at the goaltending position in hockey at any level can never be overstated.

