New England Hockey Journal

Hangin' Out With

Hangin’ Out With … Philadelphia Flyers forward Max Willman

By

Max Willman
Max Willman (Barnstable, Mass.) made his NHL debut in the Flyers’ Oct. 15 opener. (Photo by Len Redkoles/Getty Images)

New England Hockey Journal catches up with Philadelphia Flyers forward Max Willman out of Williston Northampton and Barnstable High. 

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Hometown: Barnstable, Mass.
Position: F | Shoots: L | Size: 6-0, 184 | Age: 26
Notable: Third-year pro achieved notable NHL career firsts this season, debuting in the Flyers’ Oct. 15 opener vs. Vancouver and scoring first goal/point Dec. 10 at Vegas; Signed a two-year contract with Philadelphia in March 2021 after being originally drafted by Buffalo in 2014; Appeared in 30 AHL games for Lehigh Valley in 2020-21, recording nine goals and seven assists; Played four college seasons at Brown University before transferring to Boston University as a graduate student; Former captain at Barnstable High and Williston Northampton Schools.

Editor's note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Joey Daccord

Hangin’ Out With … Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord

New England Hockey Journal catches up with Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord out of Cushing Academy.  Teams: Seattle Kraken, Ottawa Senators; Arizona State University; Muskegon…
Read More

Hangin’ Out With … Henry Thrun

Key facts Teams: Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL); Harvard Crimson; U.S. NTDP Hometown: Southboro, Mass. Pos.: D Shoots: L Size: 6-2, 194 Age: 20 Notable: Selected…
Read More

Hangin’ out with … former St. John’s Prep star Brian Carrabes

What caused you to love hockey? “I grew up in North Reading, Mass., and lived on a cul-de-sac, and I looked out my window as…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter