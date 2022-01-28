Hangin’ Out With … Philadelphia Flyers forward Max Willman

Max Willman (Barnstable, Mass.) made his NHL debut in the Flyers’ Oct. 15 opener. (Photo by Len Redkoles/Getty Images)

New England Hockey Journal catches up with Philadelphia Flyers forward Max Willman out of Williston Northampton and Barnstable High.

Team: Philadelphia Flyers

Hometown: Barnstable, Mass.

Position: F | Shoots: L | Size: 6-0, 184 | Age: 26

Notable: Third-year pro achieved notable NHL career firsts this season, debuting in the Flyers’ Oct. 15 opener vs. Vancouver and scoring first goal/point Dec. 10 at Vegas; Signed a two-year contract with Philadelphia in March 2021 after being originally drafted by Buffalo in 2014; Appeared in 30 AHL games for Lehigh Valley in 2020-21, recording nine goals and seven assists; Played four college seasons at Brown University before transferring to Boston University as a graduate student; Former captain at Barnstable High and Williston Northampton Schools.

Editor's note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.