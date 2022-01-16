New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: Balanced scoring, goaltending and a rookie defender boost perfect week

By

David Pastrnak
David Pastrnak is back to his all-star form and filling the net after moving to the B's second line. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins went 4-0 this week (unbeaten in their last five games) to cap off an 8-1 run since the team resumed play in January after a coronavirus-imposed break. The Nashville Predators were the latest victim of the B’s balanced scoring attack, falling 4-3 in overtime Saturday, on Taylor Hall’s goal early in the extra frame, assisted by David Pastrnak.

Since head coach Bruce Cassidy moved the latter off of the top line to the second unit with Hall and center Erik Haula, Boston has been scoring every which way: even strength, man advantage and shorthanded. Brad Marchand has been white-hot during the recent stretch of games, and to top it off, Tuukka Rask made a successful return to the lineup with a strong performance in a win against Philadelphia Thursday.

Things have been coming up roses in 2022. We’ll take a closer look at the balanced scoring, goaltending and a rookie defenseman in Urho Vaakanainen as the latest struggling prospect who has turned things around and opened eyes in Boston by stepping up when the team needed him to.

