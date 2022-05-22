New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: Let’s appreciate Patrice Bergeron, whatever his decision

By

Patrice Bergeron
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand are the Bruins' key cogs, but who will step up when they are gone? (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After the final buzzer sounded in Boston’s Game 7 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs, the captain led the Bruins through the traditional handshake line. Then he positioned himself near the exit, embracing every one of his teammates.

The campaign was over, and the team's unquestioned leader made sure to express his appreciation.

That show of class is a big reason Patrice Bergeron, whose contract is set to expire and whose future is uncertain, is one of the greatest Bruins players in history, and a beloved Boston icon.

"He means so much to this franchise," head coach Bruce Cassidy said immediately after the game. "We all want him back, but only he can answer that. I have no inkling. I have not addressed it with him. It’s not my place in the middle of the season. He’ll make that decision going forward.”

What Bergeron is to Boston and the Bruins is much more than the solid if unspectacular numbers he’s produced over his 19-year career. While he’s only worn the captain’s ‘C’ on his sweater for two full seasons since Zdeno Chara left, Bergeron was a longtime de facto captain with No. 33.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Fabian Lysell

Bruins prospects tracker: How Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov and more are faring

The Boston Bruins will be one of eight playoff teams in the Eastern Conference with more than 100 points when the regular season comes to…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: Why the Bruins lost Game 7 and what could be next

In the end, the Carolina Hurricanes were too much. They had too much speed, too much offense, too much puck luck and too many goals…
Read More
Brad Marchand

Bruins Brunch: How the B’s can build momentum and beat Carolina

The Boston Bruins dropped Games 1 and 2 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes and found themselves against the wall before winning Game 3,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter