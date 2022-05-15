Bruins Brunch: Why the Bruins lost Game 7 and what could be next

Charlie McAvoy was not able to find the back of the net in Boston's Game 7 loss to Carolina. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

In the end, the Carolina Hurricanes were too much. They had too much speed, too much offense, too much puck luck and too many goals for the Boston Bruins to change the script in Game 7.

Carolina continued the series trend, as the home team won all four of the games. Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the B’s was more of the same formula that the Hurricanes used in Games 1, 2, and 5 to neutralize Boston’s best scorers and force the depth players to step up.

It was too tall a task for coach Bruce Cassidy and company.

Rumored to be a Boston target at the trade deadline, Max Domi instead went to Raleigh and played the game of his life, scoring two goals and adding an assist. The game-winner came when Charlie McAvoy found himself in no-man’s land, too far away from the net to prevent Domi from exploiting an opening behind goaltender Jeremy Swayman after he was out near the top of his crease and not deep enough to contest the winning shot.