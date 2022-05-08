New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: How the B’s can build momentum and beat Carolina

By

Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand broke through with a 3-point game in a crucial 4-2 playoff win at home. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Getty Images)

The Boston Bruins dropped Games 1 and 2 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes and found themselves against the wall before winning Game 3, 4-2, at home.

After Carolina made it 1-0 in the opening period at the TD Garden Friday, the B’s special teams turned the tide, getting a Charlie Coyle shorthanded goal to erase the deficit, then two more tallies with the man advantage. Jeremy Swayman earned the win in his first career playoff start, getting help from a stingy defense that limited Carolina to 27 shots and negated the power play.

How can the Bruins now turn the tide in this series?. They will have to replicate the effort and detail-oriented play that carried them to victory in Game 3 against an opponent that plays a similar style, but has shown to be vulnerable, with injuries pressing a virtual unknown into duty between the pipes.

