New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

2022 NHL Draft: Jack Hughes leads New Englanders in Central Scouting’s final rankings

By

Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) is the top New England prospect for the 2022 NHL draft. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

There were 17 players hailing from New England ranked by NHL Central Scouting in the organization’s final rankings ahead of the 2022 NHL draft.

Northeastern center Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) was the first New Englander rated by NHL Central Scouting at No. 26 In 39 games played as a freshman for the Huskies, he scored seven goals and added nine assists. Northeastern had six more commits listed for a total of seven players with ties to the Huskies.

Harvard was the next most well-represented New England college with six commits on the draft list. Boston College and Vermont both placed five on the list while Boston University was next with four. Other regional colleges placing multiple current players or recruits were Providence, and UMass.

The NHL draft will begin on July 7. See the full list of New Englanders ranked by Central Scouting below.

