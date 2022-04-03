New England Hockey Journal

Uncategorized

Bruins Brunch: How 3 forwards are making a difference after tough starts

By

Erik Haula is playing his best hockey since the 2017-18 NHL season. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A bad home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs this week aside, the Boston Bruins have been on a positive run for much of March and the beginning of April, going 16-3-2 in their last 20 games.

They continued the trend with a home wins over the New Jersey Devils (8-1) Thursday and Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday by a 5-2 score to keep themselves in the hunt for the Atlantic Division's top spot. Erik Haula potted a pair of goals in the most recent win, the game-winner coming on the power play with about three minutes left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie.

Boston's offense has come alive, and with the team strength on the back end and in net, that bodes well for the team going forward. Here are three Boston forwards whose overall play is heading up after all three struggled to find their identity earlier in the season.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Meet goalie Brandon Bussi, the newest Bruins prospect fresh out of college

Hockey is not an easy game, and the effort required to make it in the industry is both mentally and physically taxing. Just ask Brandon…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: Breaking down the defense for the stretch run

BOSTON—The recent addition of Hampus Lindholm has brought real stability to the Boston Bruins defense. We may be just two games into the 28-year-old’s TD Garden…
Read More

Bruins takeaways: On Hampus Lindholm’s extension, Jake DeBrusk and more

The NHL trade deadline passed without Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney adding to the team’s forward group, but the weekend acquisition of defenseman Hampus Lindholm…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter