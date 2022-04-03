Bruins Brunch: How 3 forwards are making a difference after tough starts

Erik Haula is playing his best hockey since the 2017-18 NHL season. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

A bad home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs this week aside, the Boston Bruins have been on a positive run for much of March and the beginning of April, going 16-3-2 in their last 20 games.

They continued the trend with a home wins over the New Jersey Devils (8-1) Thursday and Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday by a 5-2 score to keep themselves in the hunt for the Atlantic Division's top spot. Erik Haula potted a pair of goals in the most recent win, the game-winner coming on the power play with about three minutes left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie.

Boston's offense has come alive, and with the team strength on the back end and in net, that bodes well for the team going forward. Here are three Boston forwards whose overall play is heading up after all three struggled to find their identity earlier in the season.