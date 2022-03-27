Bruins Brunch: Breaking down the defense for the stretch run

Charlie McAvoy is one of the NHL's brightest young stars, and now has a top partner. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON—The recent addition of Hampus Lindholm has brought real stability to the Boston Bruins defense.

We may be just two games into the 28-year-old’s TD Garden tenure, but his presence has transformed the group into a formidable unit that was missing a critical piece on the left side since Zdeno Chara prime years in Boston.

In Charlie McAvoy and Lindholm, the B’s now have a top pairing that is young but seasoned, skilled and brings out the best in each player. Moreover, the Swede’s arrival has finally allowed for Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff to properly slot the rest of the blue line corps into their proper spots on the back end.

One thing is certain after the early returns: this is a better team today than it was a week ago.