New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: Breaking down the defense for the stretch run

By

Charlie McAvoy is one of the NHL's brightest young stars, and now has a top partner. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON—The recent addition of Hampus Lindholm has brought real stability to the Boston Bruins defense.

We may be just two games into the 28-year-old’s TD Garden tenure, but his presence has transformed the group  into a formidable unit that was missing a critical piece on the left side since Zdeno Chara prime years in Boston.

In Charlie McAvoy and Lindholm, the B’s now have a top pairing that is young but seasoned, skilled and brings out the best in each player. Moreover, the Swede’s arrival has finally allowed for Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff to properly slot the rest of the blue line corps into their proper spots on the back end.

One thing is certain after the early returns: this is a better team today than it was a week ago.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bruins Brunch: In Hampus Lindholm, Don Sweeney fills team’s biggest need

A big move was expected in Boston before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. Bruins GM Don Sweeney delivered late Saturday afternoon he landed Anaheim…
Read More
Jack Ahcan

Bruins Brunch: Why 5 Boston prospects are trending up as playoffs approach

The Boston Bruins received a recent boost from the play of rookie defenseman Jack Ahcan. The undrafted free agent signing in the spring of 2020…
Read More
Jeremy Swayman

Bruins Brunch: How Jeremy Swayman’s rise has lifted the B’s at right time

What a wild ride for Jeremy Swayman. The Bruins goaltender was sent down to the AHL in January. By the end of February, he had…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter