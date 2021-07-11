Bruins Brunch: Coyle recovering, Eichel and Tarasenko rumors, and more

Charlie Coyle has found a pivotal role with his hometown Boston Bruins. (Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning captured their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, prevailing in five games over the Montreal Canadiens.

Now, the challenge for the three-time champs will be to keep the band together. Success and the modern salary cap often makes it near impossible for teams to prevent the exodus of the supporting cast members so key to winning titles. That's the price you pay when you win, and Tampa is the class of the NHL.

The Boston Bruins find themselves in a different predicament. The core that has been so instrumental in a decade-long run of excellence that produced just one Stanley Cup but two more trips to the final series most recently as 2019, is aging.