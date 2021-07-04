Bruins Brunch: Pandolfo to Boston University, a draft option at center, and more

Jay Pandolfo is officially off to Boston University after five seasons as NHL assistant coach (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Happy Independence Day and thank you for joining us for our weekly look at the Boston Bruins during the celebration of America’s 246th birthday.

In this edition, we’re talking about what is next for former B’s assistant coach Jay Pandolfo, and who is a prime candidate to replace him on the staff. We’re also looking at a young center the Providence Bruins just signed this week, but whose game could translate into a NHL contract at some point.

We close out with another 2021 NHL draft player profile. Check out this rising, speedy center with a big heart who had to play in Europe with hockey shut down in his native Ontario for all of 2020-21.