Prospects: B’s Matt Filipe looks to rebound

Matt Filipe hoists the Beanpot after Northeastern's 2019 title-game win against BC. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

When Matt Filipe agreed to terms with the Boston Bruins last August on a two-year entry-level contract, it was a major step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing hockey at the highest level.

The Lynnfield, Mass. native, who grew up cheering for his hometown NHL club is a two-way, heavy winger with good speed and grit. A late-season injury with Providence of the AHL cost him the final few games of the COVID-shortened rookie campaign, but the 23-year-old is happy to be back to preparing for his sophomore effort.

Prior to signing his first pro contract, the 6-foot-2, 198-pounder spent all four years of his college eligibility skating for his childhood favorite team and first love, Northeastern University.