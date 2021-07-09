New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: B’s Matt Filipe looks to rebound

By

Matt Filipe hoists the Beanpot after Northeastern's 2019 title-game win against BC. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

When Matt Filipe agreed to terms with the Boston Bruins last August on a two-year entry-level contract, it was a major step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing hockey at the highest level.

The Lynnfield, Mass. native, who grew up cheering for his hometown NHL club is a two-way, heavy winger with good speed and grit. A late-season injury with Providence of the AHL cost him the final few games of the COVID-shortened rookie campaign, but the 23-year-old is happy to be back to preparing for his sophomore effort.

Prior to signing his first pro contract, the 6-foot-2, 198-pounder spent all four years of his college eligibility skating for his childhood favorite team and first love, Northeastern University.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Analysis: What to expect from Northeastern head coach Jerry Keefe

BOSTON — Northeastern University formally introduced Jim Madigan as Director of Athletics and Recreation, and Jerry Keefe as the 11th Fernie Flaman Head Men’s Hockey…
Read More
Jay Pandolfo

Bruins Brunch: Pandolfo to Boston University, a draft option at center, and more

Happy Independence Day and thank you for joining us for our weekly look at the Boston Bruins during the celebration of America’s 245th birthday. In…
Read More

USHL player development chief Luke Curadi on the junior hockey path

More than 30 players from New England competed in the United States Hockey League this past season, not including the U.S. National Team Development Program.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter