Best of New England: Analyzing the top ’01 players from every state

Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), drafted by the Panthers in 2019, has established himself in the NHL. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Each of the six New England states produces players at varying degrees. Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have a leg up when it comes to famous NHL alums and current stars skating at the game’s highest level.

While not up to the same bar, Vermont can boast John LeClair, Maine lays claim to Brian Dumoulin, and New Hampshire produced Ben Lovejoy. And all six states have their own significance when it comes to the history and future of the game of hockey in New England.

Over the coming weeks, New England Hockey Journal will unveil the best player from each of the region’s six states, broken down by birth year. To kick things off, we’ll take a dive into the 2001 birth year. From NHL rookies to junior hockey age-outs, here are the top players from each of the New England states.