New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Best of New England: Analyzing the top ’01 players from every state

By

Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), drafted by the Panthers in 2019, has established himself in the NHL. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Each of the six New England states produces players at varying degrees. Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island have a leg up when it comes to famous NHL alums and current stars skating at the game’s highest level.

While not up to the same bar, Vermont can boast John LeClair, Maine lays claim to Brian Dumoulin, and New Hampshire produced Ben Lovejoy. And all six states have their own significance when it comes to the history and future of the game of hockey in New England.

Over the coming weeks, New England Hockey Journal will unveil the best player from each of the region’s six states, broken down by birth year. To kick things off, we’ll take a dive into the 2001 birth year. From NHL rookies to junior hockey age-outs, here are the top players from each of the New England states.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USHL: 8 New England players who stood out this season

When the 2022 USHL Clark Cup playoffs get underway Monday night, it will be with plenty of players from New England or those with a…
Read More

At BC, the reality of the post-Jerry York era is starting to set in

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — When he had the floor at a Tuesday press conference honoring retiring Boston College head coach Jerry York for his 50-year…
Read More

NCAA signings: Matt Beniers, Ben Meyers make immediate NHL impacts and more

It didn’t take long after the Frozen Four ended with Denver University capturing the school’s ninth national title for a large group of college players…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter