USHL: 8 New England players who stood out this season

Tri-City forward Victor Czerneckianair of Southington, Conn., is a Quinnipiac recruit. (Tri-City Storm photo)

When the 2022 USHL Clark Cup playoffs get underway Monday night, it will be with plenty of players from New England or those with a connection to the region contributing significantly.

This was another solid year for New England products in the USHL. This year’s area players had a tough act to follow as Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) scored 101 points in the regular season for the eventual Clark Cup champion Chicago Steel in 2020-21.

The USHL, in its 20th season as the nation’s only Tier 1 junior hockey league, boasts a number of NHL draft picks and college commits from across North America and Europe. Below is a look at several players with ties to New England — from Jeremy Wilmer to Cameron Lund — who made major contributions during the regular season.