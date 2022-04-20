At BC, the reality of the post-Jerry York era is starting to set in

Jerry York made his official farewell at Boston College on Tuesday. (BC Athletics photo)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — When he had the floor at a Tuesday press conference honoring retiring Boston College head coach Jerry York for his 50-year career behind a Division 1 college bench, athletic director Pat Kraft felt there was no more appropriate way to honor the legend than to rattle off just a few of his many, many accomplishments.

York, a member of both the Hockey Hall of Fame and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, is the winningest coach in college hockey history with 1,123 victories.

“They say records are meant to be broken. That one will never be broken,” Kraft said.

Five national championships at two different schools, a record 41 NCAA tournament victories, nine Hockey East championships, 17 NHL first-round picks coached ... the list goes on and on and on.

But there is so much more to York that will leave a gaping hole on the Heights.