New England Hockey Journal

College

At BC, the reality of the post-Jerry York era is starting to set in

By

Jerry York made his official farewell at Boston College on Tuesday. (BC Athletics photo)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — When he had the floor at a Tuesday press conference honoring retiring Boston College head coach Jerry York for his 50-year career behind a Division 1 college bench, athletic director Pat Kraft felt there was no more appropriate way to honor the legend than to rattle off just a few of his many, many accomplishments.

York, a member of both the Hockey Hall of Fame and U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, is the winningest coach in college hockey history with 1,123 victories.

“They say records are meant to be broken. That one will never be broken,” Kraft said.

Five national championships at two different schools, a record 41 NCAA tournament victories, nine Hockey East championships, 17 NHL first-round picks coached ... the list goes on and on and on.

But there is so much more to York that will leave a gaping hole on the Heights.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NCAA coaches: What’s next for BC after Jerry York? BU candidate emerges and more

After 28 seasons as head coach at Boston College, Jerry York has called it a career. College hockey’s all-time coaching wins leader announced his retirement…
Read More

Jerry York retires as Boston College men’s hockey coach

It’s the end of an era at Boston College. Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) announced his retirement as the men’s hockey coach, which he led for…
Read More
T.J. Semptimphelter

NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal: A few gems among the chaos

Movement in the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal is hard to keep up with these days as new entrants seemingly pop up daily. Over the past…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter