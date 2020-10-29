Around the rinks: Alex Newhook, Devon Levi earn Hockey Canada selections

BC's Alex Newhook (19 goals) was named National Rookie of the Year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two players from Hockey East have been selected to participate in Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp.

Boston College sophomore center Alex Newhook and Northeastern freshman goaltender Devon Levi both earned the nod to attend the section camp for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship that will take place this December and January in Alberta, Canada.

Based on the timeline, Newhook and Levi likely will miss the first six to eight games of their respective teams’ season while north of the border. The duo are part of four collegiate players invited. Wisconsin sophomore center Dylan Holloway and Michigan freshman defenseman Owen Power are the others.