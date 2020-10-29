Recruiting: Brown lands defenseman, another Nordique commits

Maine Nordiques forward Isaiah Fox is a Holderness product. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brown University received a commitment from Rochester Coalition 16-U defenseman Alex Zakrzewski, it was announced Wednesday.

Zakrzewski, an ’04 from Orchard Park, N.Y., came up through the Buffalo Junior Sabres youth organization. During the 2019-20 season, he scored five goals and 13 assists in 58 games played at the 15 Pure division.

This season, Zakrzewski is off to a good start with the Rochester Coalition, coached by former Brown defenseman Kyle Quick. Zakrzewski stands out for his mobility, puck-moving capabilities and compete level.