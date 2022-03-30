Albie O’Connell fired as Boston University men’s hockey coach

Albie O'Connell was the coach of Boston University for four seasons. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Boston University men’s hockey team will have a new coach next season after the school announced Wednesday it had fired Albie O’Connell.

O’Connell (Watertown, Mass.) recently finished his fourth season as BU coach when the Terriers lost to UConn in the Hockey East quarterfinals. BU had a record of 19-13-3 this year, including a win in the Beanpot Tournament, and O’Connell went 58-49-16 in his four years on Commonwealth Ave.

A 1999 graduate of BU, O’Connell replaced David Quinn (Cranston, R.I.) as head coach in 2018 when Quinn was hired by the New York Rangers. O’Connell had been his assistant for four years. He took the Terriers to one NCAA tournament appearance in 2021, when they lost in the first round to St. Cloud State.

“We have very high expectations for our men’s ice hockey program and we are determined to have our team compete at the highest level of college hockey,” athletic director Drew Marrochello said. “After the conclusion of our regular year-end assessment, we believe that a new direction is needed for our program to achieve our goals.”

