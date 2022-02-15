New England Hockey Journal

College

Beanpot: How BU dethroned Northeastern – and why the Terriers could keep it going

By

Logan Cockerill
BU captain Logan Cockerill hoists the Beanpot after defeating Northeastern 1-0 Monday night. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON — For the first time since 2015, the Beanpot is heading back to its most frequent home on Commonwealth Avenue.

It took more than 55 minutes for the ice to be broken Monday at TD Garden, but Boston University sophomore Dylan Peterson scored with 2:48 left in regulation to lift the Terriers to a 1-0 win over Northeastern for their record 31st Beanpot Tournament championship.

All it took was one, but that one was tough to get against Northeastern’s T.J. Semptimphelter who was playing in only his sixth collegiate game with sophomore Devon Levi off representing Canada in the Olympics. The freshman stopped 69 of the 71 shots he faced (.972 save percentage) over two Beanpot games to claim the Eberly Award as the top goaltender in the tournament, including 28 in the final.

The victorious Terriers, who have won seven straight games and are 13-1-1 in their last 15 games, were in a similar situation with sophomore Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) still playing for the United States, but Vinny Duplessis pitched his second shutout in a span of four starts with 19 stops.

