9 uncommitted standouts from Foxboro Prep League

Joe Feinberg spent the last two seasons at BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — On Wednesday night, prep, high school and junior players from around the region gathered at Foxboro Sports Center for the seventh week of the Foxboro Prep League.

It featured a little bit of everything. Like most summer hockey, there were a ton of goals across all three games. Heck, the final game, which was between Team Buckley and Team Walsh, finished 9-8 with Catholic Memorial's Connor Fryberger (Needham, Mass.) sniping the game-winning goal with under one minute to play.

As I wrote in last week's standouts story, I view the Foxboro Prep League as a good time to watch players I haven't seen as much of in the last year.

Let's dive in.