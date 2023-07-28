New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

9 uncommitted standouts from Foxboro Prep League

Avatar photo
By

Joe Feinberg spent the last two seasons at BC High. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — On Wednesday night, prep, high school and junior players from around the region gathered at Foxboro Sports Center for the seventh week of the Foxboro Prep League.

It featured a little bit of everything. Like most summer hockey, there were a ton of goals across all three games. Heck, the final game, which was between Team Buckley and Team Walsh, finished 9-8 with Catholic Memorial's Connor Fryberger (Needham, Mass.) sniping the game-winning goal with under one minute to play.

As I wrote in last week's standouts story, I view the Foxboro Prep League as a good time to watch players I haven't seen as much of in the last year.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

9 uncommitted standouts from Foxboro Prep League

FOXBORO, Mass. — On Wednesday night, prep, high school and junior players from around the region gathered at Foxboro Sports Center for the seventh week…
Read More

8 standout defensemen and goalies from Harvard’s College Hockey Experience

BOSTON — Now it's time to focus on those who do their best to prevent goals. There were a bunch of strong defensemen at the…
Read More

13 standout forwards from Harvard’s College Hockey Experience

BOSTON — From Sunday to Tuesday, 175 skaters and 23 goalies, spread across 12 teams, took to the ice at Harvard's College Hockey Experience. The…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Summer flash sale ... save 30% on an annual subscription through July 20!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Summer flash sale

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Save 30% on an annual subscription to New England Hockey Journal

00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds