7 standouts from this week in the Foxboro Prep League

Joe Marchi at the 2023 Massachusetts Festival Final 40. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday night marked the eighth-straight week of action at the Foxboro Prep League at the Foxboro Sports Center.

Due to traffic and a crazy urge for Papa Gino's, I didn't see the first game between Team Holske and Team Buckley. Oh well.

Fortunately, the following two games had a ton of action. The theme of both games was strong goaltending, especially for summer hockey.

The moment of the night came in the Team Moran-Team Walsh game when Jack Harney (Needham, Mass.), easily the tallest player on the ice, broke out the hands and scored on a one-handed deke to win the game.

It's been a big week for a handful of players in the Foxboro Prep League. Kolin Sisson (Lincoln, R.I.), Ben Merrill (Hingham, Mass.), Dylan Hunt (Marlborough, Mass.), Cam Caron (Dracut, Mass.) and Everett Baldwin (Rumford, R.I.) have all committed to colleges since becoming eligible to on Aug. 1.

Here are seven standouts from the final two games Wednesday night.