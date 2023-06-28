7 New Englanders make 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp roster

Will Felicio was terrific with the USHL's Madison Capitols in 2022-23. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Of the 38 players chosen to attend the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp in Plymouth, Mich., seven are from New England with many more having ties to the region.

In past summers, they picked who would play for Team USA at the Select 17 camp, which just wrapped up on Wednesday with the New England District taking home the crown.

Selections for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup team will be a bit different this year.

Instead, USA Hockey has decided to have the camp July 20-24 to decide the final roster to send to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which takes place Aug. 1-6 in Breclav, Czechia and Trencin, Slovakia.