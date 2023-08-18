6 standouts from 2023 Foxboro Prep League championship

Just like in the NEPSAC Small School championship, Owen Leahy had two goals in the Foxboro Prep League final. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It may be summer hockey, but Thursday night's finale to the Foxboro Prep League had that midseason feel.

Team Omicioli took down Team Buckley, 2-1, in a goaltender's duel to win the 2023 Foxboro Prep League championship.

It was fast-paced, there was a fair amount of contact and by the second half, both teams were trading chances. Was it up to the intensity of the NEPSAC championships held in March? Not quite.

But for a Thursday night game in mid-August, it was everything and more. Here are six players who stood out.