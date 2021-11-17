5 teams that have surprised in Hockey East and ECAC women’s play

Yale’s leading scorer, junior forward Claire Dalton, boasts 18 points in eight games for the Bulldogs. (Yale Athletics)

Not sure what’s in the water in Connecticut these days, but Quinnipiac, Yale and the University of Connecticut are three of the surprise teams in women’s college hockey.

Looking at Hockey East and the ECAC as the calendar nears December, five teams jump out as surprises.

A lot can happen, of course, but Quinnipiac, Yale and UConn have turned heads along with Princeton and Merrimack.

The three Connecticut teams have only lost five games out of 36. They are a combined 28-5-3 heading into this weekend’s action.

Quinnipiac was picked to finish sixth in the ECAC preseason poll, while Yale was tabbed to finish seventh. Quinnipiac is ranked sixth in the country and Yale is ninth. UConn, meanwhile, is in third place in Hockey East and off to a terrific 11-2-1 start.

Here’s a look at the five surprising teams: