Hockey East women’s: 5 goalies who are making early season waves

Aerin Frankel was the 2021 winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top women’s college hockey player. (Northeastern University)

As of Tuesday morning, only six women’s players in Hockey East were averaging more than a point a game.

It’s not that the league lacks offensive talent and skilled forwards. Far from it. It’s more that the competition is fierce, every inch of the ice is battled over, and team defenses are staunch.

And, oh yeah, the goaltending is exceptional this season.

“Certainly the goaltenders are a part of it,” veteran Boston University head coach Brian Durocher said. “It’s hard to score. A female goaltender is not much different from a male goaltender these days. You come down a wing and there’s not much net to look at.”