From left, Morgan Wabick, Coryn Tormala and Amy Landry celebrate a goal during the Huskies' 7-0 start. (UConn Athletics)

Chris MacKenzie hasn’t lost a game this season.

The University of Connecticut women’s hockey coach also hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

Asked if he’s getting a big head now that his Huskies are off to a 7-0 start, the best in program history, the eighth-year head coach laughed.

No, that’s not likely. All he has to do is look across campus at a certain legendary women’s basketball coach to remain humble.

“Geno Auriemma once won 111 games in a row. So I know where I stand on campus,” MacKenzie quipped.