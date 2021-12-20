2021 Flood-Marr Tournament: Team effort lifts Nobles to championship

Senior captain Roman Tacelli (Needham, Mass.) potted the game-winner for Nobles' fourth Flood-Marr trophy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It takes a village to win any game in the New England prep school hockey landscape, let alone the four that it takes to claim the coveted Flood-Marr Tournament crown.

Brian Day's club at Noble and Greenough proved that over the weekend, capping off the 56th installment of the annual holiday tournament with a 2-1 victory over Milton Academy on Sunday.

Freshman goaltender Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) backstopped the team in net, while a game-winning snipe off the stick of senior captain Roman Tacelli (Needham, Mass.) solidified the win late in regulation, earning the Bulldogs their fourth Flood-Marr championship in the tournament's 40-year history.