Prospects: Notable performers as St. George’s tops Winchendon

Yale commits Donovan (pictured) and Julian Frias combined to score four points in the St. George's win. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. – St. George’s top players came to play Wednesday afternoon as the Dragons held serve on home ice for a 3-1 victory over Winchendon.

Yale commit Julian Frias (Hudson, Mass.) scored twice sandwiched around a goal from Holy Cross commit Matt Kursonis (West Boylston, Mass.). Another Yale commit, Donovan Frias (Hudson, Mass.) had two helpers. Kursonis, fellow Crusader commit Ryan Buckley (Warwick, R.I.) and Troy Hayes (Windham, N.H.) picked up single assists.

With the win, St. George’s improves to 3-1-1. Jeff Dwyer’s team hasn’t lost since an opening night setback at Thayer. The loss dropped Winchendon to 1-5-0 on the season. Brock Bergeron (Lewiston, Maine) was the lone goal scorer for the Wapitis.