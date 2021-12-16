Prep spotlight: Kent navigating a challenging schedule early on

2003-born forward Geno McEnery is leading the Lions in scoring with 12 points on five goals and seven assists. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The first two weeks of the season have been no walk in the park for Kent, as four of the team’s first six contests have pitted them against some of the region's best.

Despite a .500 record, the Lions are trudging their way through a gauntlet of early-season tests and proving themselves as a formidable opponent in Founders League competition and beyond.

Following an overtime loss to Hebron, a pair of wins over Brunswick and Salisbury (offset by two one-goal losses to Kimball Union and Frederick Gunn) pushed Kent into the Week 2 installment of New England Hockey Journal’s Prep Hockey Power Rankings with a record of 3-3-0.

Things won’t get much easier as the season wears on, but Dale Reinhardt and his team are welcoming of the challenge.