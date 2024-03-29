Anthony Biakabutuka put together a very strong 2023-24 season for Salisbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Earlier this month, the boys prep hockey season came to a close. Kimball Union took home the Elite 8 title, while Kent won the Large School Tournament and Canterbury won in the Small School bracket.

Championships mean a lot in prep. But player development means even more.

That's why it's always fascinating to see the All-NEPSAC selections, which came out on Friday. The selections were made by coaching voting on their region. Coaches couldn't vote for their players.

Let's take a look at, and react to, the All-NEPSAC selections.