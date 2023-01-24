12 candidates for Player of the Year in MIAA hockey

Cole Pouliot-Porter has been great in net for Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

With the MIAA hockey season just a little over the halfway mark, it’s a good time to look at the candidates for the New England Hockey Journal's Player of the Year.

Our reigning Player of the Year, Belmont right wing Cam Fici, is once again a candidate. Now a senior, the scoring dynamo has led the Marauders to a 7-2-2 mark through 11 games.

Outside of Fici, there are a number of other candidates worthy of consideration for the award that goes to the top individual performer in MIAA hockey.

I put a lot of stock into how valuable the player is to his team’s success while still judging it based on individual merit. While Fici is certainly a leading candidate, there are 11 others with a strong case for consideration.