10 takeaways from the Harrington Invitational Tournament

Maude Niemann and St. Paul's beat Williston, 3-1, on Saturday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Nobles rolled to a 4-0-0 sweep of the Harrington Invitational Tournament with a 4-0 victory over St. Paul's to win their sixth title in eight seasons.

As expected, the Harrington brought the fireworks this weekend. It's hard to imagine it wouldn't have, considering the stacked field between Nobles, St. Paul's, Williston Northampton and Westminster.

Nearly every game felt close. Lawrence gave Westminster a tight game on Saturday, as did BB&N to St. Paul's in the Day 2 nightcap.

Save for the Bulldogs' championship victory, the most eye-popping result is likely St. Paul's 3-1 win over Williston. It was the back-to-back Elite 8 champions' first loss since Dec. 19, 2021, when they fell to Nobles in the Harrington final. SPS' win was one of the weekend's best games – a tight track meet that featured back-and-forth action.

There's a lot to unpack from that game and the weekend as a whole. So, let's dive into some standouts and takeaways from the 42nd Harrington Tournament.