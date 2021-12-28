Year in review: How 10 NCAA players raised the stakes in 2021

New England Hockey Journal is reflecting back on the calendar year 2021, identifying top regional natives who made their mark in Division 1 hockey.
It has been a tale of two seasons for the most part, as 2020-21 was heavily disrupted by the global coronavirus pandemic, while there was a return to (somewhat) normalcy in the fall months. A recent spike in COVID cases has caused postponements of games or restrictions of spectator presence in recent weeks during 2021-22.
The cancellation of the Ivy League season a year ago cost players without junior eligibility an entire year in their development. Other college hockey conferences had seasons in 2020-21, but restrictions and protocols, no fans in the venues and other challenges created an unprecedented environment for the participating schools and their student-athletes.
This list recognizes players who were difference makers in ’21, with the majority having played college hockey in both seasons, but a few who did not and have either moved on to the pro ranks like Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.), or came from juniors, but have found a way to elevate their individual and collective play in the first semester.
The 2021 series will continue to recognize key performers from the area at other levels of hockey.