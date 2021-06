Bill Riga is building his staff at Holy Cross. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Yale University and Holy Cross have new assistant coaches, New England Hockey Journal has learned.

Yale head coach Keith Allain (Worcester, Mass.) was in need of a new assistant coach after the program and Josh Siembida parted ways in May.

According to multiple sources, Allain is set to hire Alaska Fairbanks assistant coach Joe Howe. The 31-year-old has been on the Nanooks’ staff since 2018 after spending three seasons as a volunteer goaltending coach at Denver.