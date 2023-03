Cole Pouliot-Porter was at his best against Catholic Memorial. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — Third time was the charm for Xaverian.

After losing to Catholic Memorial in both regular-season matchups, Xaverian goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter brought his best, backstopping his squad, the seventh seed, to a 2-1 win over the No. 2 Knights in a playoff game on Wednesday.

It's the second straight year the Hawks have a spot in the final four. Xaverian will play No. 14 Reading for a chance to go back to TD Garden and the Division 1 state final.

Here are standouts and takeaways from the game.