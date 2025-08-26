Would the QMJHL expanding to New England hurt prep hockey?

Former Dexter Southfield standout Rian Chudzinski is slated to play with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Since the CHL ruling last November, which allows prospects to play in the CHL and still be eligible for Division 1 NCAA hockey, the QMJHL has become a legitimate option for New Englanders.

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has regional rights to New Englanders, as well as kids from Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Various locals were at QMJHL training camps over the last two weeks, and 37 locals were snagged in the QMJHL's Draft in June.

So...what if a team (or multiple teams) came to New England?