New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Juniors

Would the QMJHL expanding to New England hurt prep hockey?

Avatar photo
By

Rian Chudzinski
Former Dexter Southfield standout Rian Chudzinski is slated to play with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Since the CHL ruling last November, which allows prospects to play in the CHL and still be eligible for Division 1 NCAA hockey, the QMJHL has become a legitimate option for New Englanders.

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League has regional rights to New Englanders, as well as kids from Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Various locals were at QMJHL training camps over the last two weeks, and 37 locals were snagged in the QMJHL's Draft in June.

So...what if a team (or multiple teams) came to New England?

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Rian Chudzinski

Would the QMJHL expanding to New England hurt prep hockey?

Since the CHL ruling last November, which allows prospects to play in the CHL and still be eligible for Division 1 NCAA hockey, the QMJHL…
Read More
David Bosco

RinkWise podcast: Takeaways from recent college hockey recruiting

College hockey recruiting season is in full swing. There have been plenty of notable girls commitments to track since rising juniors became eligible to commit…
Read More

A different kind of year: 5 storylines to watch in 2025 fall hockey

As I stood watching Foxboro Prep League action on Wednesday night, I couldn't help but think about how much I will be at Foxboro Sports…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter