World Under 18 Championship: Silver linings as Ryan Leonard, Will Smith set tone for 2023

Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) boosted his 2023 NHL Draft stock at the World Championship. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

After running the table in the preliminary through medal rounds at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, the United States stumbled in the gold medal game against Sweden on Sunday and dropped a 6-4 decision in Landshut, Germany.

The annual event, in existence since 1999, is considered by many to be the last final check of NHL team draft boards given the high-end talent in the primary zone for selection. Team USA scored its way through the early part of the tournament with production from its top forwards and draft prospects. Unfortunately, the Americans ran into a hot goalie in the final contest, and a Swedish team hungry for its second-ever gold medal at the Under-18 championship. Coming home with silver, the U.S., which won four consecutive championships from 2009-12 has 10 overall, last captured gold in 2017.

New England had several players on Team USA, keyed by a pair of ’05 forwards playing a year early. Both are expected to be early NHL draft picks in 2023, and gave a glimpse into what could be a year from now, when they will be key contributors for the American team at this event.

Here's how some of the key New England NHL Draft prospects performed.