World Juniors: What to watch for

Boston College's Spencer Knight is a bright light for Team USA. (Getty)

The World Juniors -- officially called the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship -- will be held this year (and part of next), in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic. And the tournament has a heavy New England influence.

A total of nine players on Team USA are either from the region or have a connection to it. And none is no more important than Boston College standout goalie Spencer Knight (Darien, Conn.).

The World Juniors start Dec. 26 and run through the final, which is Jan. 5. Below are the main storylines to watch over the course of the popular tournament.