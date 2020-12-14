World juniors: Seven New Englanders named to U.S. National Junior Team

Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.) will represent New England and Team USA at 2021 world juniors. (Getty Images)

Seven New England natives made the roster for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete at the 2021 World Junior Championship that begins later this month.

Michigan center Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.), Providence left wing Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Boston College left wing Matthew Boldy (Millis, Mass.), Northeastern right wing Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.), Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight, Providence right wing Patrick Moynihan (Millis, Mass.) and Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.) will represent New England and their country at the marquee event in junior hockey that kicks off Dec. 25 in Edmonton.

In addition to the seven locals, three players with ties to the region made the final cut. Harvard center John Farinacci, Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson and former Boston University center Trevor Zegras are on the roster as the U.S. looks to get back to the medal stand after missing it last year for the first time since 2015.