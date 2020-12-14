New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

World juniors: Seven New Englanders named to U.S. National Junior Team

By

Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.) will represent New England and Team USA at 2021 world juniors. (Getty Images)

Seven New England natives made the roster for the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete at the 2021 World Junior Championship that begins later this month.

Michigan center Matt Beniers (Hingham, Mass.), Providence left wing Brett Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Boston College left wing Matthew Boldy (Millis, Mass.), Northeastern right wing Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.), Boston College goaltender Spencer Knight, Providence right wing Patrick Moynihan (Millis, Mass.) and Harvard defenseman Henry Thrun (Southboro, Mass.) will represent New England and their country at the marquee event in junior hockey that kicks off Dec. 25 in Edmonton.

In addition to the seven locals, three players with ties to the region made the final cut. Harvard center John Farinacci, Boston College defenseman Drew Helleson and former Boston University center Trevor Zegras are on the roster as the U.S. looks to get back to the medal stand after missing it last year for the first time since 2015.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Eight New Englanders invited to USA Hockey’s world junior training camp

Eight New Englanders have been named to the preliminary roster for the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team that will compete at the World Junior Championship…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Top uncommitted ’02s, fall 2020

There has been considerable movement among the top uncommitted ’02s in New England since my last rendition in May. Since May, my fourth-rated uncommitted ’02,…
Read More

2021 NHL draft: Evaluating Hockey East’s top prospects

Over the past four NHL drafts, 13 Hockey East players have been drafted following their freshman seasons. Of those 13 players, 10 were in their…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter