New England Hockey Journal

World Juniors

Projecting Matty Beniers and how he’ll drive play for Team USA

By

Matty Beniers
USA's Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) celebrates a goal during the 2021 World Junior Championship. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Team USA’s defense of the 2021 World Junior Championship begins the day after Christmas in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, and returning center Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) is going to be a critical factor in his team’s hopes to bring home another gold medal.

The second overall selection by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft didn’t have to go far for WJC camp, held at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, just 18.4 miles from Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. The team has come together for practices and the building of chemistry between players, with final roster still to be finalized.

“I think it helps that a lot of people are comfortable with each other already,” Beniers told media via Zoom call on Monday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Drew Commesso

College Confidential: BU’s Drew Commesso savoring his second chance at World Juniors

No one is more appreciative of a second chance to represent the United States at the World Junior Championship than Drew Commesso. The Boston University…
Read More
Brett Berard

World Juniors: Six New Englanders named to preliminary roster

Six players from New England made USA Hockey’s preliminary roster for the 2022 World Junior Championship. This year’s preeminent event in junior hockey takes place…
Read More
Devon Levi

College Confidential: Devon Levi carrying ‘banged up’ Northeastern

Five shutouts in 16 starts. A .950 save percentage and 1.43 goals-against average. The most saves in the nation with 433. An 11-4-1 record. Northeastern…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter