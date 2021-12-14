USA's Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) celebrates a goal during the 2021 World Junior Championship. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Images)

Team USA’s defense of the 2021 World Junior Championship begins the day after Christmas in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, and returning center Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass.) is going to be a critical factor in his team’s hopes to bring home another gold medal.

The second overall selection by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft didn’t have to go far for WJC camp, held at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, just 18.4 miles from Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. The team has come together for practices and the building of chemistry between players, with final roster still to be finalized.

“I think it helps that a lot of people are comfortable with each other already,” Beniers told media via Zoom call on Monday.