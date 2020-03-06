New England Hockey Journal

College

Women's: Northeastern riding big-time momentum

By

Northeastern players start a dog pile after defeating BU, 4-3, in double overtime to capture the 42nd Women’s Beanpot. (Getty Images)

Of course the path TO Northeastern’s first Women’s Beanpot championship in seven years would involve overtime. The Huskies had played four other overtimes this season, including the Battle at the Burgh Tournament during the first week of 2020, where they played back-to-back overtime games against non-league opponents (including one with longtime powerhouse Wisconsin).

Overtime was a familiar obstacle for the Huskies, and the Beanpot was a title the hungry team wanted. Given the amount of success Northeastern has amassed over the past two seasons, it was time the trophy came back to Huntington Avenue. After the championship game against Boston University ended officially as a tie after regulation and a five-minute first overtime, Huskies junior Lauren MacInnis’ power-play goal off a loose puck earned the Huskies a championship long in the making.

