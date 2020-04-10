Women’s: Fratkin savoring Pride, NWHL success stories

A four-year stalwart for Boston University, Kaleigh Fratkin is in her fifth season in the NWHL. (Michelle Jay)

It’s been a special season for the Boston Pride, and Kaleigh Fratkin hopes it isn’t over.

The 2019-20 National Women’s Hockey League Defender of the Year, who has been with the Pride since 2017 and in the pro women’s hockey league since 2015, is in a holding pattern. Boston finished the regular season with a remarkable 23-1 record, and earned a 5-1 playoff semifinal victory against the Connecticut Whale on March 8.

But then their championship game tilt against the Minnesota Whitecaps was postponed two days before the puck was set to be dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hasn't been rescheduled.