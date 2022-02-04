Women’s college: Huskies hungry to bounce back after consecutive losses

2021 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Aerin Frankel is having another eye-popping campaign. (Photo by Northeastern Athletics)

As the final seconds ticked down, and the puck was sliding toward the opposing goal, Vermont University players looked to the scoreboard at Matthews Arena for confirmation.

Yes, there it was: Vermont 2, Northeastern 1.

While Catamount fans hugged and exchanged high-fives at the final horn, Vermont players jumped into the arms of goaltender Jessie McPherson. The Catamounts celebrated like they had won a championship, not the late January meeting it was.

At the other end of the ice, the Huskies looked a little stunned. After all, the loss to red-hot Vermont snapped a 13-game winning streak and a 20-game unbeaten streak. A late glove-save by McPherson to protect the one-goal lead earned her ESPN’s No. 2 Play of the Day.

Afterward, head coach Dave Flint, graduate student defenseman Skylar Fontaine and graduate student goaltender Aerin Frankel met the media and talked about the loss to Vermont.