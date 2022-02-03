‘She has the ability to make plays that don’t exist’: Meet Cushing’s Sammy Taber

Sammy Taber (Tewksbury, Mass.) is a major reason the Penguins got off to an 11-4-1 start. (Photo by Cushing Academy)

Necks craned. Heads turned. Mouths opened.

Sammy Taber can be shy.

But she wasn’t that fall 2019 day when she donned a penguin costume and walked around the Cushing Academy campus — home of Penguins athletics — in Ashburnham, Mass.

“I was trying to get laughs. I like to be a goof sometimes,” she said. “I like to have fun. I think everyone started smiling and people moved with their mouths open. People were like, ‘I can’t believe that’ because I was a freshman. ”

A practical joker off the ice, the 16-year-old forward is all business when she laces up the skates.