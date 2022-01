A 5-foot-3 forward from the Czech Republic, Natalie Mlynkova is a sophomore at UVM. (Photo by Nich Hall/University of Vermont)

They are short of stature but not talent.

College hockey is littered with players who are shining despite being on the short side. The New England Division 1 women’s ranks are no different.

Skating is valued more than ever and size isn’t everything.

Here are seven players from New England programs - four forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender - who don’t let their lack of size prevent them from excelling.