Women’s college hockey: Where will the ’08 girls be playing?

Yale commit Annie Schwarz led Loomis Chaffee with 10 goals last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're quite a ways off from seeing any 2008-born girls hockey players making an impact at the collegiate level.

Still, many are the main focus for women's college hockey coaches around the nation.

Many from the 2008 birth year as many began their junior year in high school this fall, meaning this past summer marked the the start of their eligibility to receive verbal offers.

Some 2008-born players haven’t even become eligible to be offered yet. Meanwhile, others who are eligible and have received Division 1 interest may still be taking their time. Both pools of players will be closely watched by coaches over the next 12 months and on.

Here is our database of all 2008-born players committed to New England Division 1 colleges, as well as area natives committing outside the region.