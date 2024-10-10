Sammy Taber led BC in both goals and points as a freshman this past season. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

New England is one of the strongest regions in women’s college hockey, but the local programs have struggled to find success on the national stage in recent years.

Two schools qualified for last season’s national tournament, and neither was able to win a game. No New England team has reached the final game since Northeastern in 2021, but many programs, including the Huskies, are looking to return to that stage.

To get there, the coveted automatic bids for winning the ECAC Hockey, Hockey East and NEWHA conferences provides the easiest path. Each conference should have many contenders, but peaking at the correct time will be vital.

Here’s a look at our power rankings for the region at the start of a new season.