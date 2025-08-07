Women’s college hockey: Here’s where the 2009 girls are headed

Lovell Academy standout Sydney Stoughton recently committed to Minnesota. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're still quite a ways off from seeing 2009-born girls hockey players making an impact at the collegiate level.

However, many of these prospects have been top of mind of late.

Most '09s are in the class of 2027, and they just became eligible to commit on June 15 after wrapping up their sophomore seasons. As such, there have been a slew of commitments to track through almost two months of the latest women's college hockey recruiting cycle.

There is also surely plenty of other eligible '09s who have received collegiate interest but are taking their time with their decisions. Others, meanwhile, may still be fighting to separate themselves from the pack, but as mentioned above, we're still a ways away from seeing them make the jump to college. There is plenty of time.

Here is our database of all 2009-born players committed to New England Division 1 colleges, as well as local players committing outside the region.